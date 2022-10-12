Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 6,002 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,004.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,493,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEG remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

