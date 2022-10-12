Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 55,912 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

GD stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.69. 7,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

