Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 144,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

GILD traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 179,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

