Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 19,455 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 7,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

