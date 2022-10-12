Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 109,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 103,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

