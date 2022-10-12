Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.69. 39,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average is $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

