Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,457,000 after buying an additional 262,798 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 354,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,226,287. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.04 and a 12-month high of $135.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

