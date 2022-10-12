Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

