Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.9%

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 116,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 656,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £12.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.