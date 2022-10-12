Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 73,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

