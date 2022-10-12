Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 52,551 shares.The stock last traded at $138.82 and had previously closed at $138.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $330.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

