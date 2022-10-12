Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 52,551 shares.The stock last traded at $138.82 and had previously closed at $138.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.