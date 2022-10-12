Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,611 shares of company stock worth $8,016,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,037. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

