Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $404.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,037. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.85 and a 200-day moving average of $427.63.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

