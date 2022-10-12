Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 119,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,417,675. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

