Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $587,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

AON traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.52. 6,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

