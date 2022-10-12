Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 6,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

