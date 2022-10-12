Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.41.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $219.23. 181,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

