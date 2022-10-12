GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in GSK were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after purchasing an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.