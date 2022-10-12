Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 1,435,010 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.