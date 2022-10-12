Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

