Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IJK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 4,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,773. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.