Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 4,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,773. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.