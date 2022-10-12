Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP remained flat at $96.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,922. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62.

