Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

