Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 60,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,465% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Hafnia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Further Reading

