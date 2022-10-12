Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.98. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5 shares.

Hagerty Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.