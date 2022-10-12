Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.