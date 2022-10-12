HakunaMatata (new) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,306.47 (HKUN)

HakunaMatata (new) (HKUN) traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One HakunaMatata (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HakunaMatata (new) has a total market cap of $6,306.47 and $40,862.00 worth of HakunaMatata (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HakunaMatata (new) has traded down 94.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HakunaMatata (new) Profile

HakunaMatata (new) was first traded on May 18th, 2021. HakunaMatata (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,708,165,547 tokens. The official website for HakunaMatata (new) is hakunamatatatoken.com. HakunaMatata (new)’s official Twitter account is @hkuntoken. The Reddit community for HakunaMatata (new) is https://reddit.com/r/hkuntoken.

Buying and Selling HakunaMatata (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “HakunaMatata (new) (HKUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HakunaMatata (new) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HakunaMatata (new) is 0.00000065 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hakunamatatatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HakunaMatata (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HakunaMatata (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HakunaMatata (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

