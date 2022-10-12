Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

HALO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. 6,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,003. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

