Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. TELA Bio accounts for 0.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 1.82% of TELA Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,929,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,105,709 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 887,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,270. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Price Performance

TELA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,541. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.28. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

