Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200,211 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 762,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 816,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

