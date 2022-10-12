Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. ON makes up approximately 1.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ON by 6,956.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 83,479 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $11,343,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $3,781,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88.

ONON has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

