Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HAN opened at GBX 180 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Hansa Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 224 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £216 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.13.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

