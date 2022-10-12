Hanzo (HANZO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $755.49

Hanzo (HANZO) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Hanzo has a market cap of $755.49 and approximately $63,630.00 worth of Hanzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hanzo has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar. One Hanzo token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hanzo

Hanzo’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hanzo’s total supply is 66,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens. Hanzo’s official Twitter account is @hanzo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hanzo is www.hanzommorpg.com.

Buying and Selling Hanzo

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo (HANZO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Hanzo has a current supply of 66,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hanzo is 0.00000002 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55,554.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hanzommorpg.com/.”

