Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €175.00 ($178.57) and last traded at €175.00 ($178.57). 18,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €183.50 ($187.24).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €243.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

