Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.08.

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$23.46. 34,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,775. The firm has a market cap of C$547.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$23.35 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.87.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

