Hardy Reed LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,215,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $360.56. 74,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

