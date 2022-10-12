Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,341 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,861 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $2,615,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. 10,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

