Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.47. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,963. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.