Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

