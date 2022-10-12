Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,491. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

