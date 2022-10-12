Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

