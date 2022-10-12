Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 70,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

