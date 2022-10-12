Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 114,042 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
