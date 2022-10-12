Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 5,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 860,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

