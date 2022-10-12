Hashgard Market Capitalization Reaches $298,953.91 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $298,953.91 and approximately $19,128.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is https://reddit.com/r/hashgard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.com.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard (GARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hashgard has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Hashgard is 0.00002956 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,749.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashgard.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

