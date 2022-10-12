Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.2 %

HTLD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

