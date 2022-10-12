Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $20,292,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $17,904,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 568,351 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 505,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 179,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.12.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

