Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,491. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

