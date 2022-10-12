Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.73. 71,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

