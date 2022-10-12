Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 261,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

